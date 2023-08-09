Health Inspections: Movie Theaters in Middle Tennessee

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
1
movie theater health inspection scores

These are the health scores for movie theaters in Middle Tennessee with their most recent inspection score as of August 2023. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

TheaterScoreCityDate
AMC Antioch 8 - Left100Antioch5/5/2023
AMC Antioch 8 - Right100Antioch5/5/2023
AMC Bellevue 1294 / 99Nashville2/2/2023
AMC Classic Murfreesboro 1690 / 97Murfreesboro10/11/2022
AMC Spring Hill 12100Spring Hill5/16/2023
AMC Stones River 9100Murfreesboro1/25/2023
AMC Thoroughbred 20 - Macguffins bar100Franklin10/25/2022
AMC Thoroughbred 20 Concession 1100Franklin10/25/2022
AMC Thoroughbred 20 Restaurant100Franklin2/27/2023
Belcourt Theatre93 / 98Nashville7/27/2023
Franklin Theatre Catering Kitchen100Franklin1/19/2023
Franklin Theatre Concessions 1, 299Franklin1/19/2023
Malco Smyrna Cinema85 / 97Smyrna7/25/2023
NCG Cinemas100Gallatin8/2/2022
Pink Cadillac Drive In100Centerville5/11/2023
Premier 6 Movie Theater100Murfreesboro12/6/2022
Regal Green Hills - Lower Concessions100Nashville7/25/2022
Regal Green Hills - Main Concessions97Nashville7/25/2022
Regal Hollywood - Nashville90 / 97Nashville4/27/2023
Regal Opry Mills100Nashville2/23/2023
Regal Providence99Mt. Juliet3/31/2023
Regal Streets of Indian Lake100Hendersonville12/1/2022
Stardust Drive in Theatre98Watertown5/25/2023

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

