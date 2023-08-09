Health Inspections: Movie Theaters in Middle Tennessee

These are the health scores for movie theaters in Middle Tennessee with their most recent inspection score as of August 2023. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Theater Score City Date AMC Antioch 8 - Left 100 Antioch 5/5/2023 AMC Antioch 8 - Right 100 Antioch 5/5/2023 AMC Bellevue 12 94 / 99 Nashville 2/2/2023 AMC Classic Murfreesboro 16 90 / 97 Murfreesboro 10/11/2022 AMC Spring Hill 12 100 Spring Hill 5/16/2023 AMC Stones River 9 100 Murfreesboro 1/25/2023 AMC Thoroughbred 20 - Macguffins bar 100 Franklin 10/25/2022 AMC Thoroughbred 20 Concession 1 100 Franklin 10/25/2022 AMC Thoroughbred 20 Restaurant 100 Franklin 2/27/2023 Belcourt Theatre 93 / 98 Nashville 7/27/2023 Franklin Theatre Catering Kitchen 100 Franklin 1/19/2023 Franklin Theatre Concessions 1, 2 99 Franklin 1/19/2023 Malco Smyrna Cinema 85 / 97 Smyrna 7/25/2023 NCG Cinemas 100 Gallatin 8/2/2022 Pink Cadillac Drive In 100 Centerville 5/11/2023 Premier 6 Movie Theater 100 Murfreesboro 12/6/2022 Regal Green Hills - Lower Concessions 100 Nashville 7/25/2022 Regal Green Hills - Main Concessions 97 Nashville 7/25/2022 Regal Hollywood - Nashville 90 / 97 Nashville 4/27/2023 Regal Opry Mills 100 Nashville 2/23/2023 Regal Providence 99 Mt. Juliet 3/31/2023 Regal Streets of Indian Lake 100 Hendersonville 12/1/2022 Stardust Drive in Theatre 98 Watertown 5/25/2023

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.