Today’s Top 5 Stories: July 6, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from July 6, 2023.

1Ribbon Cutting: Teriyaki Madness in Murfreesboro

Teriyaki Madness – Fresh Asian Grill
Photo by Rutherford Chamber

Teriyaki Madness – Fresh Asian Grill held its ribbon cutting on June 30, 2023, at 5619 Franklin Road, Suite B5 in Murfreesboro. Read More.

2Ribbon Cutting: Haunted Murfreesboro

Haunted Murfreesboro
Photo by Rutherford County Chamber

Haunted Murfreesboro held its ribbon cutting on June 29, 2023, at 105 N. Maple Street, #2 in Murfreesboro. Read More.

3Mother, 6 Children Escape Burning House in Murfreesboro

 

A mother and six children made it out of their burning house safely on July 5, 2023. Read more.

4Car Burglary Reported at Stones River National Battlefield

 

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for questioning in a car burglary. Read more.

5One Killed in Shooting on Lebanon Pike

 

Homicide detectives are investigating Tuesday’s 2 p.m. fatal shooting of Angel Rodriguez Troche, 23, who was found critically injured from a gunshot wound inside the driver seat of a Dodge Challenger at 1617 Lebanon Pike. Read More.

