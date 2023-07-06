Today’s Top 5 Stories: July 6, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from July 6, 2023.
Teriyaki Madness – Fresh Asian Grill held its ribbon cutting on June 30, 2023, at 5619 Franklin Road, Suite B5 in Murfreesboro. Read More.
Haunted Murfreesboro held its ribbon cutting on June 29, 2023, at 105 N. Maple Street, #2 in Murfreesboro. Read More.
A mother and six children made it out of their burning house safely on July 5, 2023. Read more.
Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for questioning in a car burglary. Read more.
Homicide detectives are investigating Tuesday’s 2 p.m. fatal shooting of Angel Rodriguez Troche, 23, who was found critically injured from a gunshot wound inside the driver seat of a Dodge Challenger at 1617 Lebanon Pike. Read More.