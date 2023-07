Haunted Murfreesboro held its ribbon cutting on June 29, 2023, at 105 N. Maple Street, #2 in Murfreesboro.

Discover haunted happenings in Murfreesboro’s charming, historical Square hosted by Haunted Murfreesboro. Begin the tour with check-in at Haunted Murfreesboro headquarters located at 105 North Maple St. directly across from the Grand Courthouse.

Haunted Murfreesboro

105 N. Maple Street, #2

Murfreesboro, TN 37130

