One Killed in Shooting on Lebanon Pike

Homicide detectives are investigating Tuesday’s 2 p.m. fatal shooting of Angel Rodriguez Troche, 23, who was found critically injured from a gunshot wound inside the driver seat of a Dodge Challenger at 1617 Lebanon Pike.

The Challenger had crashed into a telephone pole near an apartment building.

The investigation shows the Challenger was targeted by gunfire just as Troche arrived home. The motive for the gunfire remains under investigation.

He was transported to Skyline Medical Center where he died.

Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.