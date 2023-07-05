Today’s Top 5 Stories: July 5, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from July 5, 2023.

1Ribbon Cutting: Teriyaki Madness in Murfreesboro

Teriyaki Madness – Fresh Asian Grill
Teriyaki Madness – Fresh Asian Grill held its ribbon cutting on June 30, 2023, at 5619 Franklin Road, Suite B5 in Murfreesboro. Read More.

2Two Tennessee Cities Make List for Best BBQ Cities in America

The season of BBQ is in full force and these two Tennessee cities have been ranked as the best cities to get BBQ in America. Read More.

3New Study Ranks the Top Tourist Spots in Tennessee

 

A new study by TNRealEstate ranks the top ten tourist attractions in Tennessee. Read more.

4Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of July 4, 2023

Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of July 4, 2023

 

Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of July 4, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Read more.

5Two Shot on Broadway in Downtown Nashville

A man is behind bars after police say he shot two people on Broadway in Downtown Nashville on Sunday morning. Read More.

