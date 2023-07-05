Today’s Top 5 Stories: July 5, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from July 5, 2023.
Photo by Rutherford Chamber
Teriyaki Madness – Fresh Asian Grill held its ribbon cutting on June 30, 2023, at 5619 Franklin Road, Suite B5 in Murfreesboro. Read More.
graphic from Lawnstarter
The season of BBQ is in full force and these two Tennessee cities have been ranked as the best cities to get BBQ in America. Read More.
A new study by TNRealEstate ranks the top ten tourist attractions in Tennessee. Read more.
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of July 4, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Read more.
A man is behind bars after police say he shot two people on Broadway in Downtown Nashville on Sunday morning. Read More.