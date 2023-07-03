Two Shot on Broadway in Downtown Nashville

A man is behind bars after police say he shot two people on Broadway in Downtown Nashville on Sunday morning.

Who is this gunman in the hoodie? He fired multiple shots at 6th & Broadway & continued to fire at 9th & Broadway during an argument over a female at 2:30 a.m. A 23 yr old man & a 16 yr old girl received non-critical leg wounds. Know who the shooter is? Pls 📞 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/Hqfglw6P51 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) July 2, 2023

According to Metro Nashville police, Joseph Kobe Glenn, 21, is responsible for injuring a 23-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl when he fired multiple shots at 6th and Broadway around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Police say Glenn also continued to fire at 9th and Broadway.

The shooting incident was the result of an argument over a female. The two victims both suffered non-critical leg wounds.

Glenn later surrendered at the Hermitage Precinct station. He has been charged with felony aggravated assault and multiple counts of felony reckless endangerment.

