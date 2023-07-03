OBITUARY: Kevin Weems Clark

Kevin Weems Clark, age 55, passed away on July 1, 2023. He was a native and lifelong resident of Rutherford County. Kevin worked as a welder for Hennessey Company. Kevin had a big heart and beautiful smile. He also loved riding motorcycles.

Kevin was preceded in death by his father Lester W. Clark. He is survived by his mother, Myra A. Clark; wife, Nancy Clark of Christiana, TN, sister, Lucrecia (Eugene) Gregg; and niece, Olivia Gregg.

Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 PM until 7:00 Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home. A chapel service will be 10:00 AM on Friday, July 7 2023, at Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Eddie Clark, Rob Mason, Chris Taylor, Rick Davenport, Eugene Gregg, and Johnny Clark serving as active pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for Kevin at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422

