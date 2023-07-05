Victim Identified in Deadly Fourth of July Shooting in Nashville

Homicide detectives are pursuing leads in Tuesday’s 7:15 p.m. fatal shooting of Christopher L. Harris, 27, who was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside his vehicle at 2400 Buena Vista Pike.

According to witnesses, a group of males approached the victim when approximately seven of them began firing shots at Harris while he was standing next to his vehicle. One of the suspects appeared to be shooting a rifle. The suspects fled in three separate vehicles. The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

