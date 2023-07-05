New Study Ranks the Top Tourist Spots in Tennessee

A new study by TNRealEstate ranks the top ten tourist attractions in Tennessee.

They examined every tourist hotspot in Tennessee based on three key factors: Tripadvisor ratings, monthly search volume, and online article mentions in the last year for each attraction.

The study revealed that Graceland, the estate of Elvis Presley, is the most popular tourist destination in Tennessee. Graceland is one of the most-visited private homes in the United States and remains a major tourist attraction in Memphis, welcoming 500,000 visitors annually. In the past year alone, Graceland received 50,835 online article mentions, more than any other attraction in the state. The estate also has a 4.5 out of 5 rating on Tripadvisor and receives an average of 267,000 monthly searches nationwide.

Dollywood ranks as the second most popular tourist hotspot in Tennessee. Situated in Pigeon Forge, Dollywood is a renowned theme park founded by country music legend Dolly Parton, offering thrilling rides, live entertainment, and more. Dollywood receives a whopping 269,000 average monthly searches and has had 18,506 article mentions in the last year alone.

The Great Smokey Mountains National Park ranks as the third most popular destination statewide. The UNESCO World Heritage Site is one of only two tourist spots in the top 10 to have a 5 out of 5 rating on Tripadvisor, along with the National Civil Rights Museum. The park also receives an average of 49,000 Google searches a month throughout the country and had 24,369 online mentions in the last year, the second highest in the ranking.

The findings revealed that the Ryman Auditorium ranks next, in fourth place. Located in Nashville, the Ryman Auditorium is considered one of the most influential music venues in the country and receives 70,000 average monthly searches, as well as holding a 4.5 out of 5 rating on Tripadvisor.

Centennial Park places as the fifth most popular tourist spot in Tennessee. Located in Nashville, Centennial Park is a popular destination for both locals and tourists alike and is home to the historic Nashville Parthenon. When broken down, Centennial Park receives an average of 25,000 Google searches a month across America and had 13,094 online article mentions in the last year.

Below are the top ten attractions in Tennessee.