Car Burglary Reported at Stones River National Battlefield

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for questioning in a car burglary.

It happened around 1 p.m., Saturday, July 1 at Stones River National Battlefield where a victim’s purse was stolen.

The victim’s debit card was used in a grocery store where someone attempted to buy gift cards but the transaction was declined, said Sheriff’s Detective David Ashburn. Two more attempts were made to buy a large amount of gift cards but declined.

If you have information about the man’s identity, please call Ashburn at 615-904-3038 or email him at dashburn@rcsotn.org.

The Sheriff’s Office has received calls about a rash of car burglaries at boat ramps, the battlefield and other places where burglars stole purses and guns from both locked and unlocked vehicles.

“Be mindful of leaving valuables in your car,” Ashburn said. “Even if it’s locked, criminals will damage your property and steal your items.”