Man Accused of Robbing Murfreesboro Gas Station at Gun Point

Detectives need help identifying a person of interest in an armed robbery case.

On July 2, 2023, an unidentified man entered the Florence Station BP on NW Broad Street walked around the store for several minutes before pointing a revolver at the clerk and robbing the business.

The robber got away with hundreds of dollars. He left the store walking towards Florence Road.

There was also another customer in the store who had no idea the store was being robbed.

If you know this person, please contact Detective Matt Coe at 629-201-5641, or email 0986@murfreesborotn.gov.