Mother, 6 Children Escape Burning House in Murfreesboro

A mother and six children made it out of their burning house safely on July 5, 2023.

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department responded to the house fire in the 300 block of Sadler Court around 3:26 p.m. Wednesday.

When firefighters arrived there was heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage. As the fire was being extinguished, a family cat was rescued by firefighters.

Investigators with the Fire Marshal’s Office are looking into the cause of the fire.

The Heart of Tennessee Chapter of the American Red Cross is assisting the family.