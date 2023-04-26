Today’s Top 5 Stories: April 26, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 26, 2023.
Murfreesboro Police Department is searching for a shoplifting suspect. Read more.
Enterprise Car Sales held its ribbon cutting on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 3019 Franklin Rd. in Murfreesboro. Read more.
Murfreesboro Police Department’s 911 center has received several calls about someone claiming to be a Lieutenant Troy Black with the Murfreesboro Police Department. Read more.
Paramount+ announced WYNONNA JUDD: BETWEEN HELL AND HALLELUJAH, a feature-length documentary following the legendary singer as she navigates the next phase of her life and career, will premiere exclusively on the service in the U.S. on Wednesday, April 26. Read more.
Rutherford County offers a number of Farmers’ Markets that provide locally grown produce, meats, cheeses, and other food items. Some of the markets also allow artists and artisans to sell their products. Read more.