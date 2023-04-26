National Blueberry Pie Day is April 28th and it is a time to celebrate one of America’s favorite desserts: blueberry pie. This tasty and nutritious dessert is not only delicious but it’s also packed with antioxidants and vitamins. To you celebrate this special day, Papa C Pies has compiled a list of ways to enjoy blueberry pie.

Classic Blueberry Pie

The classic blueberry pie is a must-have on National Blueberry Pie Day and is perfectly light and fruity on its own. This simple but delicious pie is made from fresh blueberries cooked up and placed in Papa C Pies’s signature light and flaky pie cutest. It’s perfect for any occasion and is sure to be a hit with your friends and family.

À La Mode

Combine two delicious desserts by adding a scoop of ice cream on top of a slice of homemade blueberry pie from Papa C Pies. It’s a refreshing and tasty way to celebrate this special day. To make it even more special, add some whipped cream and fresh blueberries on top.

Whipped Cream

Whipped cream is the classic topping for blueberry pie. Its light and fluffy texture complements the juicy blueberries and adds a touch of sweetness. You can use store-bought whipped cream or make your own at home with heavy cream and powdered sugar.

Streusel Topping

If you’re looking for a crunchy, sweet topping for your blueberry pie, consider adding a streusel topping. Made with flour, butter, and sugar, streusel adds a delicious crumbly texture to the top of the pie. You can also add chopped nuts like pecans or almonds for extra crunch.

Lemon Glaze

A lemon glaze is a tangy and refreshing topping for blueberry pie. Made with fresh lemon juice and powdered sugar, it adds a citrusy kick to the sweet blueberry filling. You can also try other citrus flavors like orange or lime for a fun twist.

Crème Fraîche

Crème fraîche is a tangy and creamy topping that pairs perfectly with blueberry pie. Its subtle sour flavor complements the sweetness of the blueberries and adds a rich and decadent touch. You can also try mixing crème fraîche with honey or maple syrup for added sweetness.

Caramel Sauce

Caramel sauce is a rich and indulgent topping for blueberry pie. Its sweet and buttery flavor pairs perfectly with the juicy blueberries and adds a luxurious touch to the dessert. You can also try adding sea salt for a salted caramel flavor.

Chopped Nuts

Chopped nuts like almonds, pecans, or walnuts are a delicious and crunchy topping for blueberry pie. They add a nutty flavor and a texture that complements the juicy blueberries and flaky crust. You can also try mixing chopped nuts with brown sugar and butter for a caramelized nut topping.

Papa C Pies

In conclusion, National Blueberry Pie Day is the perfect time to indulge in this delicious dessert no matter how you choose to enjoy it. Whether you prefer one of these toppings or something entirely different, there are many ways to customize your blueberry pie and make it your own. Go ahead and try different toppings and combinations to celebrate this tasty and beloved dessert.

Stop by Papa C Pies or order ahead online for your own delicious homemade blueberry pie. Head over to 99 Seaboard Lane in Brentwood, TN to get fresh cooked blueberries in a light and flaky crust to celebrate National Blueberry Pie Day.

