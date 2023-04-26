Man Accused of Stealing from Murfreesboro Vape Store Twice in Two Days

In the early morning hours of April 17, an unidentified male is seen entering the Galaxy Vape Store on S. Church St. through an unlocked front door and takes items from the store.

He leaves a short time later and is seen running toward the area of Barfield Animal Clinic. Two days later, on April 19, it is believed the same male returns with one other person. They used a hatchet to break the glass on the door to get inside.

The two were only in the store for about a minute and leave crossing S. Church Street.

If you know who these two persons of interest are, please contact Det. Williams Pullias at 629-201-5640 or email 1114@murfreesborotn.gov.

