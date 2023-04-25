Where to Find a Farmers’ Market in Rutherford County

With the increasing interest in supporting local farmers and makers, Farmers’ Markets are gaining traction. According to information from the Farmers’ Market Coalition, the number of farmers has grown more than 300% since 1994. More than 8,600 are currently registered in the United States Department of Agriculture Farmers’ Market Directory.
Farmers’ markets allow personal connections to develop between farmers and shoppers. Also, by cutting out the middleman farmers receive more food dollars, shoppers receive the freshest locally grown food, and local economies thrive.
Rutherford County offers a number of Farmers’ Markets that provide locally grown produce, meats, cheeses, and other food items. Some of the markets also allow artists and artisans to sell their products.
1Lascassas Farmers Market
7684 Barlow Lane
Lascassas, Tennessee
Saturday, Year Around
8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.
Website: http://www.lascassasfarmersmarket.com/
This is a year-round, producer-only market that is open every Saturday morning. Vendors offer breads, spring greens, cool season veggies, beef, pork, eggs and always MTSU milk! Look forward to a hometown, friendly environment where customers are really able to connect and get to know local farmers. Great events, great local goods, great fun!
2LaVergne Farmers Market
Bicentennial Park
5093 Murfreesboro Road
LaVergne, Tennessee
Tuesdays, June 6 until August 29, 2023
3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Website: https://www.lavergnetn.gov/407/Farmers-Market
The LaVergne Farmer’s Market is located on the walking trail at Bicentennial Park next to La Vergne City Hall. The market provides a venue for local farmers, producers, crafters, and artisans to sell a variety of fresh produce and handmade items, including baked goods made by members of the LaVergne Senior Center. All products sold by a specific vendor must be grown or created by that vendor. Food trucks are welcome on site. All vendor fees benefit the LaVergne Senior Center. They are still taking vendor applications here.
3MainStreet Murfreesboro/Rutherford, Inc Saturday Market
City Square
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Saturday, May 6 through October 28, 2023
8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.
Website: https://mainstreetmurfreesboro.org/main-street-saturday-market-2022/
Located around the Rutherford County Courthouse on the Square, this market offers more than 50 vendors will be offering everything from fresh vegetables, eggs, beef, pork, and chicken, to fresh-cut flowers, jams and jellies, homemade cakes and pies, and don’t forget Middle Tennessee State University’s famous chocolate milk. There are also many craft vendors who weave, make soap, do woodworking and more. Always a sell-out.
4Rutherford County Farmers Market
Lane Agri-Center
315 John R. Rice Boulevard
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Tuesdays and Fridays beginning May 12 through October 2023
7:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.
Website: https://rutherford.tennessee.edu/Farmers-Market/
The Rutherford County Farmers Market opens the second Friday in May and it runs through the end of October. The indoor/outdoor market is a producer-only farmer’s market, with vendors coming from over 20 Middle Tennessee counties. They sell a wide variety of seasonal fruits and vegetables, meats, eggs, baked and canned goods, flowers, plants and more! There are also many handmade items like soaps and bath salts.
5Smyrna Depot Farmer’s Market
115 Front Street
Smyrna, Tennessee
Saturday, May 20 to September 16, 2023
8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.
Website: https://carpeartista.com/farmers-market/
Carpe Artista, a local arts education non-profit, hosts the annual Smyrna Depot Farmers Market in partnership with the Town of Smyrna. This market offers an array of farm and food vendors along with artisans and crafters. In 2020, they introduced live, local music on the Train Depot Stage, which was a huge hit, and this will continue in 2023. Thanks to Smyrna Parks and Recreation, the market will accommodate more vendors again this year, along with fun family activities throughout the season. They are still taking vendor applications here.