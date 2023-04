Murfreesboro Police Department is searching for a shoplifting suspect.

On April 21, 2023, police say an unidentified man went into the Lowe’s on Old Fort and stole some merchandise.

He then ran out of the store without paying and left the scene in a dark-color SUV.

If you know this person, please contact Det. Ed Gorham at 629-201-5507 or email 0300@murfreesborotn.gov.

MORE CRIME NEWS