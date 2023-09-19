Things to Know About the Music City Walk of Fame Park

Hollywood has its Walk of Fame and so does Music City but with a focus on, of course, music.
Located at Demonbreun Street between 4th and 5th Avenue just behind Bridgestone Arena, you will find the black terrazzo pavers with stars’ names and a guitar. It honors those who create, record, perform and present music.
The address is 121 4th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201.
Here are a few things to know.
- It’s outside and completely free.
- The park is always open unless an event is planned for the site.
- At the Walk of Fame, there are over 60 inductees that you can visit and take photos of.
- The park was created in 2006 by the Nashville Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.
- Some of the inductees include Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Jack White, Elvis Presley, Tim McGraw, Loretta Lynn, Alan Jackson, Wynonna Judd, Vince Gill, and more.
- There are induction events throughout the year. If you are interested in nominating someone, find the details here.