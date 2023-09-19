Things to Know About the Music City Walk of Fame Park

Hollywood has its Walk of Fame and so does Music City but with a focus on, of course, music.

Located at Demonbreun Street between 4th and 5th Avenue just behind Bridgestone Arena, you will find the black terrazzo pavers with stars’ names and a guitar. It honors those who create, record, perform and present music.

The address is 121 4th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201.

Here are a few things to know.