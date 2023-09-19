Things to Know About the Music City Walk of Fame Park

By
Donna Vissman
-
0
1
photo by Donna Vissman

Hollywood has its Walk of Fame and so does Music City but with a focus on, of course, music.

Located at Demonbreun Street between 4th and 5th Avenue just behind Bridgestone Arena, you will find the black terrazzo pavers with stars’ names and a guitar. It honors those who create, record, perform and present music.

The address is 121 4th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201.

Here are a few things to know.

  • It’s outside and completely free.
  • The park is always open unless an event is planned for the site.
  • At the Walk of Fame, there are over 60 inductees that you can visit and take photos of.
  • The park was created in 2006 by the Nashville Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.
  • Some of the inductees include Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Jack White, Elvis Presley, Tim McGraw, Loretta Lynn, Alan Jackson, Wynonna Judd, Vince Gill, and more.
  • There are induction events throughout the year. If you are interested in nominating someone, find the details here.
Map by Visit Music City

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here