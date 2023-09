Krispy Kreme is delighted to usher in the fall season of 2023 by reintroducing a beloved seasonal delight, the Apple Fritter. They will be available through October 8, 2023.

The iconic Apple Fritter is handcrafted with authentic apple pieces, a delectable filling, a hint of cinnamon, and crowned with a luscious sweet glaze.

You can savor the scrumptious Apple Fritter either as a delightful solo treat or as part of a convenient four-pack option.

