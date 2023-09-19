Hardee’s Adds Nashville Hot Chicken to Menu

Hardee’s introduces an exciting addition to its menu, featuring a trio of fresh offerings: the Nashville Hot Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich, Nashville Hot Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders, and Nashville Hot Hand-Breaded Chicken Biscuit.

Nashville Hot Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich – Premium all-white meat chicken fillet, breaded and fried golden brown, hand-dipped in buttermilk, and topped with Nashville Hot Seasoning and pickles, served on a toasted bun.

Nashville Hot Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders – Chicken breast tenders tossed in Nashville Hot Seasoning. Served with a choice of dipping sauce.

Nashville Hot Hand-Breaded Chicken Biscuit – Nashville Hot Seasoning served on their signature Made from Scratch Biscuit.