The Hermitage Announces Opening of Andrew & Rachel’s Cafe

The Andrew Jackson Foundation, which owns and operates The Hermitage, Andrew Jackson’s historic home and Presidential site, announced the opening of Andrew & Rachel’s Café.

A renovated and reimagined update of a previous hospitality space, the new café blends relaxed charm with Southern hospitality, featuring an excellent array of food and drinks for visitors of The Hermitage or neighbors who need somewhere to go pick up a quick, delicious bite. The café is named after the former president and his beloved wife, Rachel.

Andrew & Rachel’s Café features a wide variety of offerings, from grab-and-go food to sandwiches, fresh salads, charcuterie boards, pastries, and desserts. Sandwich offerings include chicken salad on a croissant, turkey club on a hoagie, ham and turkey club on sourdough, and a mozzarella pesto panini. Nathan’s All-Beef Hot Dogs will also be served, with options for a traditional hot dog (including relish, onions, mustard, and ketchup), or a hot dog with bacon, bell peppers, and onions. Ceasar and house salads will also be available for purchase. Sides include fresh fruit, classic yellow potato salad, and a variety of chips. Kids’ boxed lunches and picnic baskets with wine options will be available for pre-order.

The café offers beer from Jackalope Brewing Co., wine from Arrington Vineyards, and mixed drinks. Non-alcoholic options include Frothy Monkey coffee, sodas, and other bottled beverages.

More Eat & Drink News

“We love hosting memorable events at The Hermitage, and we wanted to be thoughtful in creating a space and menu that can truly enhance those experiences,” says Chief Marketing Officer Jeffrey Freeman. “Whether guests are visiting to explore the grounds, tour the mansion, attend a special event, or simply grab a quick bite, Andrew & Rachel’s Café is designed to be both a natural extension of The Hermitage and a welcoming gathering place for the broader community.”

The café is 2,935 square feet, including the kitchen. It features an inviting, warm design with natural wood tones, Hermitage-inspired detailing, and a light, welcoming color palette. Curated to feel both comfortable and approachable, the café offers a fresh atmosphere that is still rooted in and complementary to the historic grounds that it sits on.

Andrew & Rachel’s Café is located near the welcome center of The Hermitage at 4580 Rachel’s Lane, Nashville, TN. It is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the summer months. Visitors do not need to buy a ticket to The Hermitage to enjoy the café. More information about the café and The Hermitage can be found on The Hermitage’s website.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email