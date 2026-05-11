Tennessee Lady Vols Earn No. 7 Seed, Host 2026 NCAA Knoxville Regional

Tennessee softball earned the No. 7 national seed in the 2026 NCAA Softball Tournament, hosting the NCAA Knoxville Regional for the 21st consecutive season at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium from May 15–17. More Sports News

What Is the 2026 NCAA Knoxville Regional Bracket?

The Lady Vols will welcome Virginia, Indiana, and Northern Kentucky to Knoxville for a double-elimination regional. The winner advances to the NCAA Super Regional round.

Game 1 on Friday, May 15 features Northern Kentucky against Tennessee at 5:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network. Virginia faces Indiana at 8:00 p.m. on ESPN2.

When Do the Lady Vols Play in the 2026 NCAA Regional?

Tennessee opens Friday against Horizon League champion Northern Kentucky at 5:30 p.m. ET. Saturday’s schedule includes Game 3 at 3 p.m., Game 4 at 5:30 p.m., and Game 5 at 8 p.m. Sunday’s games are set for 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., with Game 7 if necessary.

Where Do Fans Park for the NCAA Knoxville Regional?

Parking near Sherri Parker Lee Stadium is extremely limited in 2026 due to ongoing facility improvements. Free parking on a first-come, first-served basis is available in Lot CR25 on Stephenson Drive, south of Regal Soccer Stadium.

When Stephenson Drive reaches capacity, fans will be directed to free parking at the Ag Campus in Lot CC1. Overflow from there goes to the G7 Garage near the Allan Jones Aquatics Center.

Free shuttles run from both Lot CC1 and G7 Garage, dropping fans off at Joan Cronan Volleyball Center on Stephenson Drive before games and picking up after. ADA shuttles are also available, running directly to and from the main entrance of Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. All shuttles begin two hours before first pitch.

Fans should also expect heavy traffic around Neyland Drive and UT’s campus, as this weekend coincides with University of Tennessee graduation ceremonies.

2026 NCAA Knoxville Regional Weekend Schedule

Friday, May 15

Gates open at 4:30 p.m.

5:30 p.m. – Game 1: Northern Kentucky vs. Tennessee (SEC Network)

8:00 p.m. – Game 2: Indiana vs. Virginia (ESPN2)

Saturday, May 16

Gates open at 2:00 p.m.

3:00 p.m. – Game 3

5:30 p.m. – Game 4

8:00 p.m. – Game 5

Sunday, May 17

Gates open at 1:00 p.m.

2:00 p.m. – Game 6

4:30 p.m. – Game 7 (if necessary)

What Comes After the NCAA Knoxville Regional?

The 16 regional winners advance to the Super Regional round, scheduled for May 21–24 depending on host site. All Super Regional games will be broadcast on ESPN family networks.

Source

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email