Murfreesboro Restaurant Scores 61 During Routine Health Inspection

Seasons of Murfreesboro received a score of 61 during a routine health inspection on May 6, 2026, with inspectors documenting 22 violations and embargoing 10 pounds of food. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days to verify compliance with all priority item violations. More Health Inspections Here!

Establishment: Seasons of Murfreesboro

Location: 2227 Old Fort Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN

Inspection Date: May 6, 2026

Inspection Score: 61

Embargoed Food: 10 lbs.

Read Full Report Here!

Violations Found Lack of managerial control; person in charge lacked basic knowledge of food contact surface cleaning and proper cooking temperatures.

Employees unable to properly wash hands; no disposable hand towels or hand dryers at multiple hand sinks.

Raw chicken stored next to ready-to-eat tortilla bread without protection in table top cooler.

Employee only washing and rinsing containers at 3-compartment sink; dish machine turned off; employee unable to operate it.

Tortilla press and mixing bowl for dough not cleaned.

Raw chicken and shredded cabbage cold holding above 41°F in table top cooler; food embargoed.

Green salsa stored at room temperature for an unknown length of time; container embargoed.

Multiple unlabeled spray bottles found at 3-compartment sink, on freezer chest, and in lobby.

Employee water bottle with broken seal stored on top of plastic wrap.

To-go containers not inverted.

Hot holding cabinet leaking water; interior walls of ice machine dispenser dirty.

Only one stopper available for 3-compartment sink.

No hot water; hot water heater not working.

Light fixture hanging from ceiling above hand sink near dish machine; floor tile damaged near walk-in cooler; walk-in cooler in poor repair.

Employee shoes stored on same shelf as ice scoop.

Most recent inspection report not posted. Critical Violations Raw chicken stored next to ready-to-eat food without protection (violation 13 — noted on three consecutive inspection reports; intervention meeting to be requested).

Raw chicken and shredded cabbage cold holding above 41°F; food embargoed.

Green salsa held at room temperature for unknown duration; embargoed.

No hot water; hot water heater not functioning.

Employees unable to properly wash hands due to missing hand towels at multiple sinks. Recent Inspection Scores May 6, 2026 | Routine: 61

October 21, 2025 | Follow-Up: 93

October 9, 2025 | Routine: 82

April 30, 2025 | Follow-Up: 97

April 25, 2025 | Routine: 73

December 18, 2024 | Follow-Up: 92

December 10, 2024 | Routine: 69

June 18, 2024 | Follow-Up: 98

June 13, 2024 | Routine: 83

December 14, 2023 | Follow-Up: 96

November 28, 2023 | Routine: 80

May 25, 2023 | Follow-Up: 96

May 22, 2023 | Routine: 91

Name Score Address Type Date SEASONS OF MURFREESBORO RESTAURANT 61 2227 OLD FORT PKWY Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 05/06/2026 Bubble Tea Cafe 87 2486 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 05/06/2026 The Clay Pit Bar 87 1312 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 05/07/2026 The Clay Pit 87 1312 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 05/07/2026

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