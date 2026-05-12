Murfreesboro Restaurant Scores 61 During Routine Health Inspection

Seasons of Murfreesboro received a score of 61 during a routine health inspection on May 6, 2026, with inspectors documenting 22 violations and embargoing 10 pounds of food. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days to verify compliance with all priority item violations. More Health Inspections Here!
Establishment: Seasons of Murfreesboro
Location: 2227 Old Fort Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN
Inspection Date: May 6, 2026
Inspection Score: 61
Embargoed Food: 10 lbs.
Violations Found
- Lack of managerial control; person in charge lacked basic knowledge of food contact surface cleaning and proper cooking temperatures.
- Employees unable to properly wash hands; no disposable hand towels or hand dryers at multiple hand sinks.
- Raw chicken stored next to ready-to-eat tortilla bread without protection in table top cooler.
- Employee only washing and rinsing containers at 3-compartment sink; dish machine turned off; employee unable to operate it.
- Tortilla press and mixing bowl for dough not cleaned.
- Raw chicken and shredded cabbage cold holding above 41°F in table top cooler; food embargoed.
- Green salsa stored at room temperature for an unknown length of time; container embargoed.
- Multiple unlabeled spray bottles found at 3-compartment sink, on freezer chest, and in lobby.
- Employee water bottle with broken seal stored on top of plastic wrap.
- To-go containers not inverted.
- Hot holding cabinet leaking water; interior walls of ice machine dispenser dirty.
- Only one stopper available for 3-compartment sink.
- No hot water; hot water heater not working.
- Light fixture hanging from ceiling above hand sink near dish machine; floor tile damaged near walk-in cooler; walk-in cooler in poor repair.
- Employee shoes stored on same shelf as ice scoop.
- Most recent inspection report not posted.
Critical Violations
- Raw chicken stored next to ready-to-eat food without protection (violation 13 — noted on three consecutive inspection reports; intervention meeting to be requested).
- Raw chicken and shredded cabbage cold holding above 41°F; food embargoed.
- Green salsa held at room temperature for unknown duration; embargoed.
- No hot water; hot water heater not functioning.
- Employees unable to properly wash hands due to missing hand towels at multiple sinks.
Recent Inspection Scores
- May 6, 2026 | Routine: 61
- October 21, 2025 | Follow-Up: 93
- October 9, 2025 | Routine: 82
- April 30, 2025 | Follow-Up: 97
- April 25, 2025 | Routine: 73
- December 18, 2024 | Follow-Up: 92
- December 10, 2024 | Routine: 69
- June 18, 2024 | Follow-Up: 98
- June 13, 2024 | Routine: 83
- December 14, 2023 | Follow-Up: 96
- November 28, 2023 | Routine: 80
- May 25, 2023 | Follow-Up: 96
- May 22, 2023 | Routine: 91
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|SEASONS OF MURFREESBORO RESTAURANT
|61
|2227 OLD FORT PKWY Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|05/06/2026
|Bubble Tea Cafe
|87
|2486 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|05/06/2026
|The Clay Pit Bar
|87
|1312 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|05/07/2026
|The Clay Pit
|87
|1312 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|05/07/2026
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