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Home Business Murfreesboro Restaurant Scores 61 During Routine Health Inspection

Murfreesboro Restaurant Scores 61 During Routine Health Inspection

By
Michael Carpenter
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0
73

Seasons of Murfreesboro received a score of 61 during a routine health inspection on May 6, 2026, with inspectors documenting 22 violations and embargoing 10 pounds of food. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days to verify compliance with all priority item violations. More Health Inspections Here!

Establishment: Seasons of Murfreesboro
Location: 2227 Old Fort Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN
Inspection Date: May 6, 2026
Inspection Score: 61
Embargoed Food: 10 lbs.

Read Full Report Here!

Violations Found

  • Lack of managerial control; person in charge lacked basic knowledge of food contact surface cleaning and proper cooking temperatures.
  • Employees unable to properly wash hands; no disposable hand towels or hand dryers at multiple hand sinks.
  • Raw chicken stored next to ready-to-eat tortilla bread without protection in table top cooler.
  • Employee only washing and rinsing containers at 3-compartment sink; dish machine turned off; employee unable to operate it.
  • Tortilla press and mixing bowl for dough not cleaned.
  • Raw chicken and shredded cabbage cold holding above 41°F in table top cooler; food embargoed.
  • Green salsa stored at room temperature for an unknown length of time; container embargoed.
  • Multiple unlabeled spray bottles found at 3-compartment sink, on freezer chest, and in lobby.
  • Employee water bottle with broken seal stored on top of plastic wrap.
  • To-go containers not inverted.
  • Hot holding cabinet leaking water; interior walls of ice machine dispenser dirty.
  • Only one stopper available for 3-compartment sink.
  • No hot water; hot water heater not working.
  • Light fixture hanging from ceiling above hand sink near dish machine; floor tile damaged near walk-in cooler; walk-in cooler in poor repair.
  • Employee shoes stored on same shelf as ice scoop.
  • Most recent inspection report not posted.

Critical Violations

  • Raw chicken stored next to ready-to-eat food without protection (violation 13 — noted on three consecutive inspection reports; intervention meeting to be requested).
  • Raw chicken and shredded cabbage cold holding above 41°F; food embargoed.
  • Green salsa held at room temperature for unknown duration; embargoed.
  • No hot water; hot water heater not functioning.
  • Employees unable to properly wash hands due to missing hand towels at multiple sinks.

Recent Inspection Scores

  • May 6, 2026 | Routine: 61
  • October 21, 2025 | Follow-Up: 93
  • October 9, 2025 | Routine: 82
  • April 30, 2025 | Follow-Up: 97
  • April 25, 2025 | Routine: 73
  • December 18, 2024 | Follow-Up: 92
  • December 10, 2024 | Routine: 69
  • June 18, 2024 | Follow-Up: 98
  • June 13, 2024 | Routine: 83
  • December 14, 2023 | Follow-Up: 96
  • November 28, 2023 | Routine: 80
  • May 25, 2023 | Follow-Up: 96
  • May 22, 2023 | Routine: 91
NameScoreAddressTypeDate
SEASONS OF MURFREESBORO RESTAURANT612227 OLD FORT PKWY Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine05/06/2026
Bubble Tea Cafe872486 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine05/06/2026
The Clay Pit Bar871312 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine05/07/2026
The Clay Pit871312 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine05/07/2026

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