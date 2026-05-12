Middle Tennessee’s First Tous les Jours French Bakery Is Opening in Franklin

Middle Tennessee’s first Tous les Jours, which means “every day” in French, will open at 600B Frazier Drive, Unit 104, in the former Genghis Grill location in Franklin.

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The new French bakery shared on social media, “IT’S THE FINAL COUNTDOWN FRANKLIN, TN MAY 28TH WE ARE READY FOR YOU!!! Stay tune for upcoming events & we can’t wait to see you all!!!!”

Tous les Jours blends classic French baking techniques with subtle Asian influences, offering freshly baked breads, pastries, and cakes. In addition to in-store offerings, the Franklin bakery will offer corporate catering, making it a go-to destination for office meetings, events, and celebrations.

The bakery is hiring for cake decorators, baristas, and experienced bakers. For more information, send an email to manager @tljnash.com.

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