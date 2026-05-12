Tuesday, May 12, 2026
No menu items!
Home Eat & Drink Middle Tennessee’s First Tous les Jours French Bakery Is Opening in Franklin

Middle Tennessee’s First Tous les Jours French Bakery Is Opening in Franklin

By
Donna Vissman
-
0
8
Tous Le Jours
photo courtesy of Tous Le Jours

Middle Tennessee’s first Tous les Jours, which means “every day” in French, will open at 600B Frazier Drive, Unit 104, in the former Genghis Grill location in Franklin.

More Eat & Drink News

The new French bakery shared on social media, “IT’S THE FINAL COUNTDOWN FRANKLIN, TN MAY 28TH WE ARE READY FOR YOU!!! Stay tune for upcoming events & we can’t wait to see you all!!!!”

Tous les Jours blends classic French baking techniques with subtle Asian influences, offering freshly baked breads, pastries, and cakes. In addition to in-store offerings, the Franklin bakery will offer corporate catering, making it a go-to destination for office meetings, events, and celebrations.

The bakery is hiring for cake decorators, baristas, and experienced bakers. For more information, send an email to manager @tljnash.com.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Contact Us
(615) 237-8600

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×