La Vergne High School Cleared After Second Reported Threat

Law enforcement officials responded to another reported threat involving La Vergne High School on Tuesday, marking the second such incident involving the school this week.

According to the La Vergne Police Department, the school was placed on lockdown as officers and partnering agencies responded to the campus. Authorities conducted a thorough sweep of the school and surrounding area to ensure the safety of students, faculty, and staff.

Police said the campus was ultimately cleared and no credible threat was found.

Officials emphasized that every reported threat is taken seriously and fully investigated, regardless of how frequently incidents are reported.

The department also thanked school administrators, faculty, students, parents, and partnering agencies for their cooperation and professionalism during the response.

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