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Home Business Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. May 12, 2026

Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. May 12, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
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0
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These are the lowest food health scores for May 6-12, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad; these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
SEASONS OF MURFREESBORO RESTAURANT612227 OLD FORT PKWY Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine05/06/2026
Bubble Tea Cafe872486 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine05/06/2026
The Clay Pit Bar871312 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine05/07/2026
The Clay Pit871312 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine05/07/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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