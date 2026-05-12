Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. May 12, 2026

These are the lowest food health scores for May 6-12, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad; these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date SEASONS OF MURFREESBORO RESTAURANT 61 2227 OLD FORT PKWY Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 05/06/2026 Bubble Tea Cafe 87 2486 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 05/06/2026 The Clay Pit Bar 87 1312 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 05/07/2026 The Clay Pit 87 1312 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 05/07/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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