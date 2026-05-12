5/12/26: Clear Skies and 79 High, Low Tonight 64, Wind 2-7 MPH, No Precipitation Expected

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 2:45 PM show a temperature of 78.8°F, with a light wind from the east at 2.7 mph. Skies are clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Looking at today’s outlook, the high is expected to reach 79.9°F, while the low will be around 43.2°F. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 7.1 mph. There is a 0% chance of precipitation throughout the day, with clear skies expected to continue into the evening.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 64.2°F, with winds calming to about 6.3 mph. The clear conditions are expected to persist, providing a pleasant evening.

There are currently no official weather warnings or alerts in effect for this area.

Today's Details High 80°F Low 43°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 23% UV Index 7.8 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 79°F · feels 79°F Sunrise 5:42am Sunset 7:41pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 80°F 43°F Overcast Wednesday 80°F 60°F Overcast Thursday 67°F 46°F Overcast Friday 77°F 47°F Overcast Saturday 86°F 61°F Drizzle: dense Sunday 85°F 64°F Overcast Monday 86°F 65°F Overcast

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