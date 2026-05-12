5/12/26: Clear Skies and 79 High, Low Tonight 64, Wind 2-7 MPH, No Precipitation Expected

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 2:45 PM show a temperature of 78.8°F, with a light wind from the east at 2.7 mph. Skies are clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Looking at today’s outlook, the high is expected to reach 79.9°F, while the low will be around 43.2°F. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 7.1 mph. There is a 0% chance of precipitation throughout the day, with clear skies expected to continue into the evening.
Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 64.2°F, with winds calming to about 6.3 mph. The clear conditions are expected to persist, providing a pleasant evening.
There are currently no official weather warnings or alerts in effect for this area.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|80°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|80°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|67°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|77°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|86°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Sunday
|85°F
|64°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|86°F
|65°F
|Overcast
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