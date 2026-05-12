Tuesday, May 12, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 5/12/26: Clear Skies and 79 High, Low Tonight 64, Wind 2-7 MPH,...

5/12/26: Clear Skies and 79 High, Low Tonight 64, Wind 2-7 MPH, No Precipitation Expected

By
Source Staff
-
0
34

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 2:45 PM show a temperature of 78.8°F, with a light wind from the east at 2.7 mph. Skies are clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Looking at today’s outlook, the high is expected to reach 79.9°F, while the low will be around 43.2°F. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 7.1 mph. There is a 0% chance of precipitation throughout the day, with clear skies expected to continue into the evening.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 64.2°F, with winds calming to about 6.3 mph. The clear conditions are expected to persist, providing a pleasant evening.

There are currently no official weather warnings or alerts in effect for this area.

Today's Details

High
80°F
Low
43°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
23%
UV Index
7.8 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
79°F · feels 79°F
Sunrise
5:42am
Sunset
7:41pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 80°F 43°F Overcast
Wednesday 80°F 60°F Overcast
Thursday 67°F 46°F Overcast
Friday 77°F 47°F Overcast
Saturday 86°F 61°F Drizzle: dense
Sunday 85°F 64°F Overcast
Monday 86°F 65°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Contact Us
(615) 237-8600

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×