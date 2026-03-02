Monday, March 2, 2026
SONIC Sour Shamrock Slush: Your Guide to St. Patrick's Day Flavor

SONIC Goes Boldly Sour with the New SONIC Sour Shamrock Slush for St. Patrick’s Day
SONIC Goes Boldly Sour with the New SONIC Sour Shamrock Slush for St. Patrick’s Day

Experience the festive spirit of St. Patrick’s Day with SONIC’s limited-time Sour Shamrock Slush. This eye-catching, green apple-flavored treat combines bold, sour tastes with playful textures, perfect for celebrating the season.

What is the SONIC Sour Shamrock Slush?

The Sour Shamrock Slush is a vibrant, green apple-flavored frozen beverage designed for St. Patrick’s Day. It features a tangy green apple slush base, infused with sour popping candy, and topped with a fluffy whipped topping, an additional sprinkle of sour popping candy, and a tart rainbow candy strip.

Availability and Pricing:

  • Launch Date: Available nationwide starting Monday, March 2.
  • Duration: Offered for a limited time through the end of March.
  • Price: Starts at $3.99* at participating SONIC® locations.
  • Size: Exclusively available in a 20-ounce cup.
  • Where to Buy: Available at participating SONIC® Drive-Ins nationwide and through the SONIC® App.

Visit sonicdrivein.com to find your nearest SONIC location or learn more about the promotion.

