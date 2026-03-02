SONIC Sour Shamrock Slush: Your Guide to St. Patrick’s Day Flavor

Experience the festive spirit of St. Patrick’s Day with SONIC’s limited-time Sour Shamrock Slush. This eye-catching, green apple-flavored treat combines bold, sour tastes with playful textures, perfect for celebrating the season.

What is the SONIC Sour Shamrock Slush?

The Sour Shamrock Slush is a vibrant, green apple-flavored frozen beverage designed for St. Patrick’s Day. It features a tangy green apple slush base, infused with sour popping candy, and topped with a fluffy whipped topping, an additional sprinkle of sour popping candy, and a tart rainbow candy strip.

Availability and Pricing:

Launch Date: Available nationwide starting Monday, March 2.

Duration: Offered for a limited time through the end of March.

Price: Starts at $3.99* at participating SONIC® locations.

Size: Exclusively available in a 20-ounce cup.

Where to Buy: Available at participating SONIC® Drive-Ins nationwide and through the SONIC® App.

Visit sonicdrivein.com to find your nearest SONIC location or learn more about the promotion.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email