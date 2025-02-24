Snider Shines as MTSU Downs FDU 7-1

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Eston Snider’s two home runs and three RBIs led Middle Tennessee to a 7-1 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson on Sunday afternoon at Reese Smith Jr. Field.

The Blue Raiders (4-3) secured their fourth win of the season behind stellar pitching from starter Drew Horn (1-0), who threw five no-hit innings while striking out 11 batters.

Snider finished 3-for-3 with two home runs, a sacrifice fly, and three RBIs, while also scoring twice and stealing a base in a complete offensive performance. Tyler Minnick added two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs for the Blue Raiders.

Middle Tennessee broke the game open with three runs in the second inning. Hayden Miller launched his first home run of the season to left field to start the scoring. After Keaton Ray singled and Clay Badylak walked, Snider delivered a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0. Minnick then singled through the left side to bring home Badylak for a 3-0 advantage.

The Blue Raiders added two more runs in the fourth inning. Badylak tripled to right center and scored on Snider’s bunt single. Minnick then doubled down the left field line to bring home Snider, extending the lead to 5-0.

Snider continued his impressive day with a solo home run in the sixth inning, his first of the season. Nathan Brewer added an RBI single later in the inning to make it 7-0.

FDU (0-6) managed just two hits in the game, scoring their lone run in the seventh inning when Felix Gonzalez singled to center field to drive in Hunter Ray.

Horn was nearly untouchable in his five innings of work, walking five but not allowing a hit while striking out 11 FDU batters. Ollie Akens and Jack Fortner finished the game with two innings each, allowing just two hits and one run combined.

The Blue Raiders were also active on the basepaths, stealing four bases, including one each from Snider, Matt Wolfe, Keaton Ray, and Clay Badylak.

