76 FENCE to Celebrate Grand Opening in Smyrna

Deana and Josh Persons, regional developers for 76 FENCE in Tennessee, are marking a significant milestone with the grand opening of their South Nashville headquarters in Smyrna.

Joined by local elected officials and business leaders, the Persons will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on February 25, 2025, at 4pm at 76 FENCE’s new headquarters at 6620 New Nashville Hwy., Ste. 400 in Smyrna.

Special guests include Smyrna Town Manager David Santucci, representatives from the Rutherford Chamber of Commerce, and other local officials. Discover 76 FENCE’s free estimates and on-the-spot quotes, learn about their community involvement and enjoy light refreshments and exclusive giveaways.

With extensive leadership experience and a strong commitment to local development, the Persons are aiming to provide exceptional service while supporting the region’s expanding housing and business sectors.

For more information, visit www.76FENCE.com.

