Should Nashville Predators Inquire About Andrei Kuzmenko?

January 24, 2024 – Over the last few weeks at Nashville Hockey Now, we’ve been examining the biggest issues facing the Nashville Predators including three crucial questions the team must answer following the midway point of the season, trade speculation involving the defense and goaltending, and the Predators’ approach to the March 8 trade deadline.

But perhaps the Predators’ primary focus should be on finding more scoring.

Since the beginning of December, Nashville is 22nd in goals scored per game (2.84), and the team has been held to three goals or fewer in 18 of 25 games.

If the front office is looking to add another scorer, there are a few players in Milwaukee worthy of a look, but if general manager Barry Trotz is looking for a more permanent solution, perhaps he should consider Vancouver Canucks forward Andrei Kuzmenko.

The 27-year-old Russian was a late bloomer, coming to North America in 2022 after six-plus seasons in the KHL with CSKA Moskva and SKA St. Petersburg. In his debut season Kuzmenko scored 39 goals and 74 points in 81 games, tying for the team lead in goals and ranking fourth in scoring.

