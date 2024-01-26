OBITUARY: Pancha Thiphavong

Mrs. Pancha Thiphavong, age 93, of Smyrna, TN passed away Tuesday, January 23, 2024.

She was born in Thakhek, Laos to the late Mai and Khamy Keomany.

Mrs. Thiphavong loved traveling by herself all over the world including Laos, Thailand, California, New York, Boston, and Canada. She was strong willed and determined to what she wanted regardless of what others thought.

Mrs. Thiphavong is survived by her children, Bounpone Killswat, Keo Xayvongsack, Sal Thiphavong, Seth Thiphavong, Tip Thiphavong, and Mike Thiphavong; siblings, Teng Keomany, Thang Keomany, and Pang Keomany; and over 20 grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Soui Thiphavong.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, January 27, 2024 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A Traditional Laotian Funeral Service will be held Saturday, January 28, 2024 at 2:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/