OBITUARY: Billy Joe Davenport

Mr. Billy Joe Davenport, age 69, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 24, 2024 with his family by his side.

He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County, TN and son of the late Ray Lowe and Martha Elizabeth Lokey Davenport.

Billy Joe was a 1973 graduate of Riverdale High School. He was a pressman at Standard Register for over 20 years until his retirement. Billy Joe enjoyed being outside fishing and hunting. He was an avid woodworker, raised cattle, and tended to his garden. He was a member of Crossway Baptist Church and led singing at other churches for over 40 years.

Billy Joe is survived by his wife of 50 years, Pamela Davenport; sons, Philip Davenport and his wife Eve and Mark Davenport and his wife Buffy; grandchildren, Katie Spencer and her husband Levi, Emily Davenport, Bailey Davenport, Sydney Davenport, Samuel Davenport, Cliff Davenport, Benton Davenport, and Carl Davenport; sisters, Suzanne Edwards and her husband Donald and Loretta Davenport; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Amedisys Home Health for their care of Billy Joe. For those who wish memorials may be made to Crossway Baptist Church or Amedisys Home Health, 1809 Ward Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 in memory of Billy Joe.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, January 29, 2024 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Crossway Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 11:00 am at Crossway Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Whitworth Cemetery. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/