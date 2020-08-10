SMYRNA, Tennessee— Smyrna Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying a suspect involved in multiple shoplifting incidents.

On May 21, 2010, and May 26, 2020, an individual shoplifted items from Lowe’s Home Improvement, located at 410 Genie Lane in Smyrna. This individual is the suspect in approximately 10 reported incidents of shoplifting at multiple Lowe’s locations. The suspect is driving a 2015 silver Chevy Malibu.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to call Detective Stephen Hannah, Smyrna Police Department, 615-267-5146 or [email protected].

