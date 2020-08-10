Charles Thomas Mullins, Sr. age 87 passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at home. He was a graduate of Antioch High School and worked for International Harvester until graduating from David Lipscomb College in 1962.

He became a minister and planted churches in North Augusta, South Carolina and Charlotte, North Carolina. In 1976, he returned to Tennessee and served as minister at the Kingwood Heights Church of Christ for 25 years. After retiring from Kingwood, he ministered to the Eagleville Church of Christ.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jane Neal Mullins and Violet Cantrell Mullins; his parents Wesley Franklin and Audrey Bell Mullins; his sisters Dorothy Mai Jones and Martha Agnes Sanford.

He is survived by his sister Peggy Ann Bowling; son Charles T. Mullins, Jr. (Kelley), and daughter Susan Smiley ( Jeff); grandchildren, Amy Hibdon (Bryan), Katie Mullins, Murphy Smiley (Nicole), Griffin Smiley, and Brennan Smiley; great-grandchildren Paxton Hibdon and Kiley Goins.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lascassas Church of Christ or Kingwood Church of Christ.

Griffin Smiley, Brennan Smiley, Jeff Smiley, Buddy Sanford, Jay Chaudoin, Adrian Billingsly and Bryan Hibdon will serve as pallbearers.

Paul Norwood, Ron Harper, Wayne Lankford, Scott Pryor, Bob Summers, Doug Hutchins, Donald Watson, Adrian Billingsly and Bob Schaffer will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Kingwood Church of Christ. Memorial service to follow at 1:00 pm with Jay Chaudoin and Chuck Mullins officiating.

Graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. in Woodlawn Memorial Park in Nashville,Tennessee.

