MPD responded to The Pointe at Raiders Crossing Apartments, N. Tennessee Blvd., in reference to shots fired at 6:42 p.m. Sunday, August 9.

One person found deceased inside an apartment. Detectives are trying to determine what happened. No suspect information is available at this time.

Contact Det. Albert Miles III at 629.201.5513 or email [email protected] with any helpful information.

