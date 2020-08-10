Krispy Kreme Celebrates Teachers With Free Doughnuts

This week, August 10 – 14, is Educator Appreciation Week.

With the beginning of this school year looking different than years past, Krispy Kreme is offering a way to celebrate our educators.

On Tuesday, August 11, Krispy Kreme is hosting “Straight A Tuesday” – purchase a dozen donuts and receive a dozen donuts for free. Share a dozen with your favorite educator, mentor, or neighbors.

The Straight A dozen contains nine Original Glazed® doughnuts and three Straight “A” doughnuts filled with Classic Kreme™ and topped with chocolate icing and sprinkles.

Stop by your local Krispy Kreme on 8/11 OR to redeem online, follow these simple steps:

1) On 8/11, click here.

2) Start your order and add one Straight “A” Dozen and one dozen of your choice to your cart.

3) Use promo code “STRAIGHTA” at checkout to redeem this sweet offer for delivery or pickup.

Teachers, stop by Krispy Kreme during Educator Appreciation Week and show your school ID to receive a free doughnut and a cup of coffee.

The local Krispy Kreme participating in the promo is located at 2231 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro.