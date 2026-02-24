Rutherford County Schools Provides Update On Ongoing Bus Route Adjustments

Families across Rutherford County Schools are continuing to receive updates as district leaders work to address transportation disruptions tied to a contractor issue.

District officials reminded parents that the School Board will hold a special-called meeting Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. to further address the matter involving the contractor. Leaders say the goal is to provide consistent communication to families and share any changes that could affect individual bus routes.

An update sent to families thanked parents for their patience as adjustments were made Monday. The district also expressed appreciation for bus contractors who stepped in to help cover the majority of affected routes, as well as school employees who assisted students during arrival and dismissal to keep transitions orderly.

The transportation department will continue providing route-specific updates directly to impacted families to assist with planning and timing. District officials said they will keep parents informed as efforts continue to stabilize bus service.

