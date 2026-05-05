Eagleville Student Selected For Statewide Athletic Leadership Role

An Eagleville sophomore has been selected to serve on a statewide student leadership committee, marking a first for Rutherford County Schools.

According to Rutherford County Schools, Lawson Latta has been chosen to serve on the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association Student Advisory Committee for the 2026–2027 school year, becoming the first student from the district to earn the honor.

The statewide committee gives student-athletes an opportunity to help shape the future of high school athletics by providing input on sportsmanship, leadership and the overall student-athlete experience.

Latta, a sophomore at Eagleville School, previously spent part of his summer interning with the Rutherford County Schools Communications Department.

He is active in both football and baseball and also participates in Fellowship of Christian Athletes, DECA, Beta Club and Student Council. Outside of school, he volunteers at a local food pantry and with his church.

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After high school, Latta plans to continue his baseball career while pursuing a degree in integrated business marketing and communications.

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