Rutherford County Honors Detention Deputies During National Correctional Officers Week

Detention deputies at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center are being recognized for their around-the-clock service during National Correctional Officers Week.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh praised detention deputies for their dedication to maintaining safety and order at the facility every day of the year.

In a message to sheriff’s office staff, Fitzhugh thanked detention deputies for their professionalism, vigilance and commitment to protecting the community and operating the detention center.

Detention deputies, also known as correctional officers, oversee the care and security of more than 1,000 inmates housed at the adult detention center. Their responsibilities include maintaining facility security, ensuring inmates receive meals and shelter, providing recreation opportunities, and addressing inmate concerns.

The sheriff’s office also noted that Daniel Rudd contracts with Rutherford County to provide 24-hour medical services through a staff of nurses.

National Correctional Officers Week was established in 1984 when President Ronald Reagan proclaimed the annual observance beginning with May 6 to recognize correctional officers for their critical role in the day-to-day operation of correctional facilities.

Click for More News

The recognition also highlighted the work of night shift deputies, who conduct compliance checks, monitor inmates and supervise trusty inmates responsible for cleaning administrative offices.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email