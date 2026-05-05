The Westin Nashville Completes $13M Renovation

Castlerock announces the completion of a comprehensive $13.5 million renovation of The Westin Nashville, enhancing guestrooms, suites, and key public spaces across the 456-room hotel. Located adjacent to Music City Center, the property plays a central role in Nashville’s convention and group market, and the renovation positions the hotel to better serve evolving business and leisure demand.

Executed at approximately $29,600 per key and delivered on time and under budget, the renovation prioritized high-impact, revenue-generating areas throughout the property. The overall renovation design approach, led in collaboration with Anderson Design Studio, emphasized a modern, cohesive aesthetic aligned with the evolving expectations of today’s traveler. All guestrooms and suites were fully refreshed with new hardwood flooring, contemporary furnishings, and updated soft goods aligned with Westin Hotels & Resorts’ design standards. Suites now feature dedicated dining and living areas, creating flexible environments suited for small meetings, group travel, and extended stays.

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Additional updates enhance both guest experience and functionality across public and meeting spaces. The lobby was refreshed with updated soft goods and now features Westin’s “The Well” water refill station, offering still and sparkling water, alongside reusable bottles available for purchase. Meeting spaces, including the Boardroom and Radnor, were upgraded with new flooring, wall coverings, enhanced technology, and improved seating to better support corporate and group demand.

In parallel with the renovation, the project was supported by $26.56 million in fixed-rate mezzanine financing with AllianceBernstein, further strengthening the asset’s capital structure and positioning it for long-term performance.

“The renovation of The Westin Nashville reflects a deliberate repositioning of the asset to better align with the evolving expectations of today’s traveler and the strength of the Nashville market,” said Seamus Ross, CEO of Castlerock. “Coupled with a thoughtfully structured capital strategy, including our mezzanine financing with AllianceBernstein, this investment positions the property for sustained rate growth and long-term value creation.”

With the renovation complete, The Westin Nashville is positioned to capture continued demand from business and leisure travelers, particularly within the city’s growing convention and group segments. The refreshed property offers upgraded accommodations, enhanced meeting capabilities, elevated social spaces, and a renewed focus on wellness and comfort in the heart of downtown Nashville.

Rates start at $299. For more information about The Westin Nashville or to book your stay, please visit www.westinnashville.com.

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