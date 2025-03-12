Rutherford County Schools Earn ‘Board of Distinction’ Honor

The Rutherford County Board of Education has once again earned the highest award offered by the Tennessee School Boards Association.

The School Board has been named a “Board of Distinction” by TSBA. This honor lasts for three years and has been earned by the School Board for the past several years.

“It is an honor to receive the TSBA Board of Distinction,” School Board Chair Claire Maxwell said. “The Rutherford County School Board prides itself in working to uphold the highest board standards.”

Maxwell added: “As chair, I am thrilled to accept this award and appreciate the hard work of my fellow board members who helped us succeed in this accomplishment.”

TSBA offers several programs to recognize individual school board member accomplishments. The Board of Distinction award was created to recognize boards as a whole for their work in four key areas, according to information provided by TSBA.

School Boards seeking the honor must meet specific requirements in planning, policy, promotion and board development.

The award was presented to the School Board at its March 6th meeting. Members of the elected School Board include Chair Claire Maxwell, Vice Chair Frances Rosales, and members Katie Darby, Tammy Sharp, Caleb Tidwell, Butch Vaughn, and Stan Vaught.

