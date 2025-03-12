U.S. Men’s National Team to Host Switzerland at GEODIS Park

CHICAGO | NASHVILLE, Tenn. (March 10, 2025) – The U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT) will host Switzerland at GEODIS Park presented by Coca-Cola on Tuesday, June 10 at 7 p.m. CT in a pre-2025 Concacaf Gold Cup match that will serve as the team’s Send-Off before the tournament. The fixture, which will air on TNT, truTV, Max, Universo, and Peacock will be the second of two matches in three days for the USMNT with the squad facing Turkey on June 7 in East Hartford, Conn.
The Send-Off match with Switzerland will mark the second time the U.S. Men’s National Team has played at GEODIS Park after debuting at the largest soccer-specific stadium in the United States and Canada on Oct. 17, 2023 in a 4-0 win over Ghana during an international friendly. The USMNT is 5W-2L-2D all-time in Nashville.
The American side is 1W-4L-4D all-time vs. the Swiss with the countries last meeting for an international friendly on May 30, 2021 in St. Gallen, Switzerland in advance of the USMNT’s first trip to the Concacaf Nations League Final where they won the inaugural title when Nashville S.C. Head Coach B.J. Callaghan was a member of the staff.
In addition to serving as preparation for the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, both matches provide the USMNT the opportunity to face international competition just over one year before the 2026 FIFA World Cup takes place in the United States.
TICKETS
EXCLUSIVE PRESALES FOR NASHVILLE SC SEASON TICKET MEMBERS AND U.S. SOCCER CIRCLE INSIDERS
Nashville SC Season Ticket Members (March 12 at 12 p.m. CT) and NSC Partners (March 13 at 10 a.m. CT) can enjoy a presale window ending Friday, March 14 at 8 a.m. CT. Nashville SC Season Ticket Members will receive an email with their presale code and information.
Fans who are not Season Ticket Members can access the presale on Thursday, March 13 by visiting https://my.community.com/nashvillesoccerclub?t=USMNT or texting ‘USMNT’ to 615-802-9070.
Circle Insiders supporting the U.S. Soccer Annual Fund can receive additional match day benefits. Learn more or email [email protected] for more information.
|
Sales Schedule
|
Presale Date & Start Time
|
Circle Insiders Presale (Circle Insiders)
|
March 11 | 10 am CT
|
VIP Insiders Presale (VIP Insiders)
|
March 11 | 1 pm CT
|
Premium Insiders Presale (Premium & Premium Family Insiders)
|
March 12 | 10 am CT
|
Nashville SC Season Ticket Member Presale
|
March 12 | 12 pm CT
|
Nashville SC Partners Presale
|
March 13 | 10 am CT
|
Standard Insiders Presale (Standard Insiders)
|
March 13 | 10 am CT
|
Visa Presale (Visa cardholders only)
|
March 13 | 1 pm CT
|
Public Sale
|
March 14 | 10 am CT
VISA PRESALE
As the official payment technology sponsor of U.S. Soccer, Visa is offering cardholders an opportunity to purchase tickets ahead of the public on-sale date. Visa cardholders can purchase tickets from Thursday, March 13 at 1 p.m. local venue time to Friday, March 14 at 8 a.m. local venue time through ussoccer.com. As the preferred card of U.S. Soccer, Visa will be the only payment method accepted during the Visa presale. Terms and conditions apply.
Source: Nashville SC
