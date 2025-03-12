Three Developers Partner To Launch The River District Near Nashville’s North Bank

Leading Nashville developers CET Holdings, E3 Construction Services and Red Seal Homes have partnered to establish the River District, a transformative development along the city’s north riverbank following a stretch of West Trinity Lane. The individual companies have joined forces to bring awareness and signage to highlight the revitalized area. Once dominated by vacant lots, the River District is now home to 19 residential projects—either underway or recently completed—adding thousands of new homes. The approximately 750-acre locale is set to surpass Nashville’s Gulch neighborhood in proposed residential units.

Rooted in Nashville’s rich history along the Cumberland River, the River District nods to its industrial past while embracing a bold vision for the future. Once a hub for trade and manufacturing, the area is transforming into a vibrant neighborhood for residential, commercial and cultural development.

Only four miles from Downtown Nashville and the new Titans stadium, the River District’s proximity to high-profile developments—including Justin Timberlake’s Bounty Golf Club project and the highly anticipated Oracle campus—further boosts its appeal. The River District’s launch comes as a parcel of land within it, previously planned for the Riverside, enters the market for commercial development.

“The River District represents Nashville’s next chapter of growth and innovation,” said Tony Harris, a principal at CET Holdings. “We’re investing in more than just buildings— we’re helping create a vibrant, thriving community that will attract residents, businesses and visitors alike.”

Nashville is among the fastest-growing major U.S. cities, with an estimated 4.3% annual economic growth rate over the past decade. Paralleling this growth, the River District is poised to become a dynamic destination where residents can live, work, play and dine. It ofers promising opportunities for investors and entrepreneurs while providing visitors with an authentic Nashville experience.

CET Holdings, E3 Construction Services and Red Seal Homes are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive community that reflects the city’s cultural roots. The River District’s developments include CET Holdings’ Horizon and Bentley Ridge townhome communities, Red Seal Homes’ Proximity and SkyVue communities and E3 Construction Service’s land portfolio, which is the largest of the three and includes Hearth & Haven, The View, Word 18 and Hidden Hills. Most residential projects are expected to be completed by 2027.

Strategically located in the heart of Nashville’s next wave of development, the River District blends urban energy with natural beauty. Residents and visitors will enjoy panoramic views of the city’s skyline and the Cumberland River and quick access to Nashville’s most exciting destinations—from the cultural corridor developing on Dickerson Pike to the East Bank revitalization. The neighborhood ofers access to live music, world-class dining, luxury golf experiences, tranquil riverfront living and soon, Nashville’s first river taxis.

The River District is located northwest of Cumberland Heights, on the south end of Haynes Area and northeast of Bordeaux, bordering the Cumberland River. The area stretches from a few blocks west of the Brick Church Pike and West Trinity Lane intersection to a few blocks west of where West Trinity Lane becomes Buena Vista Pike.

With Tripadvisor recently ranking Nashville as a top 10 global destination and an average of 80 new residents moving in daily, the River District is positioned to become a premier hub for living, working, visiting and investing. To learn more about the River District’s vision and developments, visit nashvilleriverdistrict.com.

About the River District:

The River District is a growing neighborhood on Nashville’s north bank of the Cumberland River, ofering stunning skyline views and exceptional access to the city. Spearheaded by CET Holdings, Red Seal Homes and E3 Construction Services, the district is shaping the future of residential, mixed-use, multifamily and commercial development. Rooted in Nashville’s industrial legacy, the area is being reimagined as a vibrant destination where history meets innovation.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email