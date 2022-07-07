Thursday, July 7, 2022
Rutherford County Man Charged with First-Degree Murder

Press Release
Press Release
Jeffery Hayden Burris
Jeffery Hayden Burris

From Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

A Rutherford County resident was charged with first-degree murder after an investigation into a shooting Wednesday on Panther Creek Road, said Criminal Investigations Capt. Todd Sparks.

Jeffery Hayden Burris, 54, of Panther Creek Road was charged in the shooting death of neighbor Clarence Rowden III, 58, Sparks said. The shooting occurred outside the victim’s home.

“The victim’s wife called 911 after Burris fired multiple rounds with a handgun, striking and killing Rowden,” Sparks said.

Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies and Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services paramedics responded to the residence and attempted life-saving efforts, however, Rowden was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Burris was still at the scene and was detained immediately by responding patrol officers. Burris was later interviewed and charged by Detective Kyle Norrod.

“Our investigation has determined that Burris is believed to be the only suspect involved in this shooting,” Sparks said. “We are still following up to determine an exact motive.”

Sheriff’s detectives and crime scene investigators collected evidence from the scene.

Burris is being held on a $600,000 bond with an initial court date being set Sept. 14.

Press Release
1 COMMENT

  1. Clarence Rowden III aka Blucher was such a happy and honest man. I met him through family that worked with him at Nissan and local car shows. He was an amazing mechanic and I cannot stress enough how honest he was. I’ve never heard of anyone that had anything remotely negative to say about the man. Devastating to hear this news it’s a huge loss for the community.

