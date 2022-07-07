OBITUARY: Patricia Ann Lester

Patricia Ann Lester, age 79, passed away July 4, 2022 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She was born in Newark, NJ and a was resident of Rutherford County.

In her younger years, Patricia (known to her family as Patsy) was a quiet child. However, as she grew into a woman, her personality blossomed and so did her talents. She was very gifted and skilled in painting, doll making and many other crafts. Patsy had a bubbly personality and never met a stranger. She also had a flair for all things high fashion. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew her and loved her.

Patsy was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Lester; her father, John Trypack; her step-father, John “Jay Bird” Hollis; and her niece, Marcy Scott. She is survived by her mother, Jane Marcy Hollis of Fayetteville, NC; sisters, Charlotte (Buck) Scott of Lilburn, GA, Jonette (Tim) Williams, Easley, SC, Tanya (Gene) Walker of Fayetteville, NC and brother-in-law, Hugh Lester and sister-in-law, Barbara Lester. She is also survived by nieces Ginger Atkins, Dana Lester, Amanda Ward, Emily Cauthen; and nephews, Stewart Scott, Tony Slaydon, Adam Mooney, Shane Martin; and great-nephew, Stephen Slaydon.

Church service will be 10:00 AM, Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Bradleys Creek Church with Mike Gann officiating. Burial will follow in Bradley Creek Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Stones River Manor.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.