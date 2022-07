From Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

One person is being detained after a fatal shooting Wednesday on Panther Creek Road, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s supervisor said.

Deputies responded to the shooting call about 2 p.m. where they found the victim, said Detective Sgt. Steve Craig.

“One person is being detained in regards to the shooting,” Craig said.

Crime scene detectives are gathering evidence at the scene.

The investigation is in the preliminary stages.