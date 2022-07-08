OBITUARY: Clarence “Bluker” Rowden, III

Clarence “Bluker” Rowden, III passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022. He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence Rowden, Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Trish Rowden; son, Austin Rowden and his wife Amanda; daughter, Christian Byrd and her husband Mike; grandchildren, Raelynn Kay Byrd, Charlotte Mae Rowden, and Caroline June Rowden; mother, Patricia Robinson and her husband Carl; sister, Tina Kemper and her husband Rick; and many other family and friends.

Mr. Rowden recently retired from Nissan after 38 years of service. He was a street rod enthusiast, he also enjoyed fixing cars, turkey hunting and spending time with his friends. Being with his family and playing with his grandbabies were the things he was most proud of. He was a generous, hardworking man that loved his family, friends, and the Lord. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, July 11, 2022 from 10:00-12:00 PM at Belle Aire Baptist Church with the funeral service beginning at 12:00 PM. A private graveside service will be held with the immediate family.

Woodfinchapel.com