OBITUARY: Lillie Everett Campbell

Mrs. Lillie Everett Campbell, age 88, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, formerly of Columbus, Mississippi, passed away Monday, July 4, 2022. Lillie was a native of Laredo, Texas and a daughter of the late James Robert Everett and Maria Treveno Everett. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny M. Campbell; her daughter-in-law, Jackie Campbell; a grandson Chris Walker; and her siblings.

Johnny and Lillie Campbell moved to Columbus in 1969 and raised their four children there. They enjoyed camping with friends and family for many years. Mrs. Campbell worked at the Base Exchange at the Columbus Air Force Base and retired from JC Penney Company. She was a former member of Fairview Baptist Church in Columbus. Later in life, she attended First Presbyterian Church of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Mrs. Campbell enjoyed socializing and playing games with her friends at The Cottages, where she spent the last ten years of her life.

Mrs. Campbell is survived by her children, Annette (Kevin) Heusinkveld, Debbie (Duane) Walker, John Campbell, and Mert (Courtney) Campbell. She enjoyed spending time with her eleven grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends, and her dog Chula. She was “Gaga” to all who knew her.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 11, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church, Murfreesboro. An online guestbook is available for the Campbell family at www.woodfinchapel.com.