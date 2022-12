TN Professional Training Institute held its ribbon cutting on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 1630 S. Church St., Ste. 302 in Murfreesboro.

If you like working with people, consider a career in Registered Dental Assisting, Phlebotomy, Medical Billing & Coding or as an EKG Technician. TNPTI offers small classes & hands-on learning.

TN Professional Training Institute

1630 S. Church St., Ste. 302

Murfreesboro, TN 37130

(615) 631-8440

